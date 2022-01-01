Mango salad in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve mango salad
More about Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach - 1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
Thai Dishes - Manhattan Beach - 1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
1015 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Green Mango Salad
|$13.95
Ground chicken, shrimp, onion, cilantro, cashew nut, and dried coconut flakes with homemade tamarind dressing. Seasonal; spicy; gluten-free.
More about BREWCO- MANHATTAN BEACH
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BREWCO- MANHATTAN BEACH
124 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
|KALE MANGO SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
|$18.95
Grilled chicken, baby kale, mango, shredded carrots, red onions, cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, avocado, sesame vinaigrette