Pasta salad in Manhattan Beach

TOMATO PALOOZA SPECIAL

(Serves 2-4 / $50)

Penne Pasta - Mixed Tomatoes, Basil, Roasted Garlic Oil

Morning's Harvest of Tomato & Sweet Onion Salad - Gorgonzola Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette, EVO

Tomato Focaccia of the Day

Freshly Made with Savory & Plain Butter

