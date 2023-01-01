Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Manhattan Beach

Go
Manhattan Beach restaurants
Toast

Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve pasta salad

Banner pic

 

Manhattan Bread & Bagel

1812 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pasta Salad 8oz$4.00
More about Manhattan Bread & Bagel
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

SLAY Italian Kitchen

1001 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach

Avg 5 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage Pasta, Salad + Tiramisu Meal$50.00
Serves 2-4
Penne Pasta - Sausage, Garden Vegetables, Chopped Tomatoes, Basil,
Roasted Garlic Oil
Large Bibb Lettuce Salad
Berries, Crumbled Gorgonzola Cheese, White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tiramisu
Lady Fingers, Rich Mascarpone Cream, Espresso
TOMATO TUESDAY - Pasta, Salad and Focaccia Meal$50.00
TOMATO PALOOZA SPECIAL
(Serves 2-4 / $50)
Penne Pasta - Mixed Tomatoes, Basil, Roasted Garlic Oil
Morning's Harvest of Tomato & Sweet Onion Salad - Gorgonzola Crumbles, Balsamic Vinaigrette, EVO
Tomato Focaccia of the Day
Freshly Made with Savory & Plain Butter
More about SLAY Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan Beach

Kale Salad

Cake

Teriyaki Chicken

Baby Back Ribs

Lasagna

Salmon

Panna Cotta

Calamari

Map

More near Manhattan Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (837 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston