Rigatoni in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve rigatoni
PIZZA • PASTA
Love & Salt
317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Rigatoni Pomodoro
|$20.00
tomato, basil, parmesan, red chili flakes
|Rigatoni all' Amatriciana
|$25.00
Semonlina Artisanal pasta, tomato, La Quercia guanciale, red onion, pecorino, black pepper
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Strand House
117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
San Marzano tomatoes, basil, Parmigiano
PIZZA • PASTA
SLAY Italian Kitchen
1001 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach
|Tuesday - Rigatoni al Forno Meal
|$48.00
(Serves 2) Rigatoni al Forno "Baked Pasta" w/ Meatballs, Basil, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese.
White Pizza - Slay Estate Vineyard's Spring Onions, Leeks, Garlic Chips
Fresh Clipped Greens Salad - Herb Vinaigrette