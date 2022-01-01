Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Manhattan Beach

Go
Manhattan Beach restaurants
Toast

Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Love & Salt

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.8 (3478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni Pomodoro$20.00
tomato, basil, parmesan, red chili flakes
Rigatoni all' Amatriciana$25.00
Semonlina Artisanal pasta, tomato, La Quercia guanciale, red onion, pecorino, black pepper
More about Love & Salt
Rigatoni Bolognese image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Strand House

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.3 (5723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
San Marzano tomatoes, basil, Parmigiano
More about The Strand House
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

SLAY Italian Kitchen

1001 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach

Avg 5 (665 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday - Rigatoni al Forno Meal$48.00
(Serves 2) Rigatoni al Forno "Baked Pasta" w/ Meatballs, Basil, Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese.
White Pizza - Slay Estate Vineyard's Spring Onions, Leeks, Garlic Chips
Fresh Clipped Greens Salad - Herb Vinaigrette
More about SLAY Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan Beach

Chocolate Cake

Tiramisu

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Salmon

Gnocchi

Cake

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Manhattan Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston