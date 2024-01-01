Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Manhattan Beach

Go
Manhattan Beach restaurants
Toast

Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve sashimi

Main pic

 

Fusion Sushi - Manhattan Beach

1150 Morningside Dr, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Umi Sashimi$75.00
Ebisu Sashimi$52.00
Assorted Sashimi$34.00
More about Fusion Sushi - Manhattan Beach
Banner pic

 

Skechers - Cafe

Internal Use Address, Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi$6.90
More about Skechers - Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan Beach

Chicken Teriyaki

Clam Chowder

Clams

Tuna Salad

Snapper

Calamari

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Map

More near Manhattan Beach to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1269 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (141 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston