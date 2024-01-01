Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sashimi in
Manhattan Beach
/
Manhattan Beach
/
Sashimi
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve sashimi
Fusion Sushi - Manhattan Beach
1150 Morningside Dr, Manhattan Beach
No reviews yet
Umi Sashimi
$75.00
Ebisu Sashimi
$52.00
Assorted Sashimi
$34.00
More about Fusion Sushi - Manhattan Beach
Skechers - Cafe
Internal Use Address, Manhattan Beach
No reviews yet
Salmon Sashimi
$6.90
More about Skechers - Cafe
