Shrimp rolls in
Manhattan Beach
/
Manhattan Beach
/
Shrimp Rolls
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
Fusion Sushi - Manhattan Beach
1150 Morningside Dr, Manhattan Beach
No reviews yet
Shrimp Roll
$7.50
Shrimp Roll (Hand)
$7.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$14.95
More about Fusion Sushi - Manhattan Beach
Skechers - Cafe
Internal Use Address, Manhattan Beach
No reviews yet
Shrimp Cali Roll 4pc
$5.25
More about Skechers - Cafe
