Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Teriyaki chicken in
Manhattan Beach
/
Manhattan Beach
/
Teriyaki Chicken
Manhattan Beach restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rock'N Fish Manhattan Beach
120 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
Avg 4.3
(2857 reviews)
“Hibachi” Teriyaki Chicken
$28.95
More about Rock'N Fish Manhattan Beach
Fusion Sushi - Manhattan Beach
1150 Morningside Dr, Manhattan Beach
No reviews yet
Chicken Teriyaki
$10.00
More about Fusion Sushi - Manhattan Beach
Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan Beach
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Carrot Cake
Fish And Chips
Salmon
Tacos
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Mussels
Clams
More near Manhattan Beach to explore
Torrance
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Gardena
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
El Segundo
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Hawthorne
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(954 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(76 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(787 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(347 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston