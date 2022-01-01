Go
Manhattan Cafe

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

No reviews yet

320 South Wilmington Street

Raleigh, NC 27601

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken Panini$8.99
Our homemade Cajun chicken mix, pepper jack cheese and our homemade chipotle sauce
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

320 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27601

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Architect Bar & The Green Light

No reviews yet

The Architect Bar & Social House and The Green Light are two unique concepts located under one roof.
The Architect offers cocktails, craft beer, weekend bottle service, and dj's in an energized yet casual atmosphere.
A Raleigh staple for over a decade, The Architect continues to be one of the city's most favorite bars.
The Green Light is a speakeasy with an award winning cocktail program located behind a bookshelf inside The Architect. Here you can escape to a secret room that hides you from the world. The Green Light has been featured in Architectural Digest, USA Today, Thrillist's "Best In the World," and most recently Rolling Stone.
We book a multitude of events in both spaces including wedding receptions/rehearsals, engagements parties, cocktail classes, birthdays, corporate events, holiday parties and more.
Come see us and/or reach out via our contact info. We are here for you!

Watts & Ward

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Merchant NC and Virgil's Cocktail & Cocina

No reviews yet

The building located at 126 S. Salisbury Street houses two concepts under The Local Icon Hospitality Group.
On the second floor, The Merchant is a sleek and modern craft cocktail bar hidden behind a secret door that sits on Salisbury Street. Inside you will find a dark, sexy, and sinister space that provides top notch libations.
Located on the ground floor, Virgil's Cocktails and Cocina is a fun and trendy cocktail bar that includes Authentic Mexican Cuisine. Dj's provide a dope vibe as guests dine and enjoy drinks.

Bida Manda

No reviews yet

Thanks for your support in this challenging time! Our dining room is currently closed, so the best way to contact us with any questions you have is to email Jeremiah at info@bidamanda.com
**Gift Cards are currently not active on curbside. We are working hard to make that happen. We're sorry for any inconvenience.

