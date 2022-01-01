Go
Toast

Manhattan Exchange

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

607 Union Street • $

Avg 3.5 (37 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

607 Union Street

Schenectady NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Malcolm's

No reviews yet

Upscale farm-to-table cuisine whipped up in a warm, relaxed space with an open kitchen & buzzy vibe.

True Juice Cafe

No reviews yet

Please visit - order.truejuicecafe.com

Annabel's Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Annabel's is a quick-service pizza restaurant specializing in artisan pizza and fresh frites. Now open next to Frog Alley Brewing Co. in Schenectady!

Bountiful Bread

No reviews yet

Thank you for coming

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston