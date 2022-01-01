Go
Toast

Manhattan Halal gyro

It's the Best Gyro Place in town

411 Goffle Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Platter$9.99
Fried Plantains$0.99
White Sauce
Fries$3.25
Gyro Wrap$7.99
Gyro Pita$7.99
Hummus & Pita$4.99
Mixed Platter$9.99
Falafel Bites$3.25
Gyro Platter$9.99
See full menu

Location

411 Goffle Road

Wyckoff NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yella's

No reviews yet

Food Worth Screaming About!

Tito's Burritos & Wings

No reviews yet

It's all good!

worldFlats

No reviews yet

Home to world flavors made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Our food is crafted by hand and ready to eat in minutes, offering a savory and nutritious meal for everyone.

Bibillia

No reviews yet

Bibillia is a fast-casual Korean restaurant specializing in build-your-own bibimbap and noodles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston