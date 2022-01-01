Manhattan restaurants you'll love
More about Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan
|Popular items
|The Greek Flat
|$11.00
|Pulled Pork Ciabatta
|Extra Creamy Chicken
|$1.50
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1131 Moro Street, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
1200 Moro St, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$8.00
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
|Original Fried Flavored Lips
|$9.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
|Build-A-Booga
|$9.00
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
More about fiVe: a new american restaurant
fiVe: a new american restaurant
405 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan
|Popular items
|Lemonade
|$3.50
|Bistro Steak
|$29.00
|Patatas Bravas
|$11.00
More about Bourbon and Baker
Bourbon and Baker
312 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Honey Oat Dinner Rolls
|$9.00
One dozen honey oat dinner rolls. Slightly sweet, hearty, egg washed, and topped with oats.
|Peanut Butter S'mores Pie
|$30.00
Weekend Pastry Pickup, available 1/28 and 1/29. 9" Graham crust filled with peanut butter mousse topped chocolate ganache and toasted meringue.
|Cranberry Citrus Scones
|$15.00
Glazed citrus scones studded with cranberries. 6/pack.
More about Guilty Biscuit
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Guilty Biscuit
3033 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|Popular items
|GB B&G
|$7.00
Sausage gravy, green onions, bacon bits, and diced tomatoes served on a buttermilk biscuit.
|Mac Cluckers
|$8.00
Hand-battered nuggets atop Guilty Mac.
|The Guilty Biscuit
|$8.50
French toast biscuit, fried chicken, cream gravy, pecan bacon.
More about Powercat Sports Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (4 pc)
|$16.00
Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side.
|Clubhouse Sandwich
|$13.00
Turkey, ham, and bacon topped with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and Creole aioli served on wheat berry bread.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Smoked bacon, pepper jack, and cheddar on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
More about Cox Bros BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Cox Bros BBQ
223 McCall Rd, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Regular Sandwich
|$8.00
Choice of 1 classic meat stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread.
|Memphis Nachos
|$11.00
Choice of burnt ends, chicken, or pulled pork stacked on fresh tortilla chips and smokehouse beans topped with cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
|2 Meat Platter
|$14.50
Choice of 2 classic meats piled high on sliced bread and 2 sides
More about Rockin K's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockin K's
1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Open Face Philly Melt
|$12.00
|Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
|$12.00
|Hot Roast Beef
|$9.00
More about Kites
Kites
615 N 12th St, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
With your choice of side
|Draft House Nachos
|$10.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
More about THE CHEF CAFE
THE CHEF CAFE
111 S. 4th St, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Classic Breakfast
|$9.25
Two eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and a slice of toast with warm homemade strawberry jam
|Homemade Biscuits and Gravy
|$7.00
Two buttermilk drop biscuits covered in sausage cream gravy
|Smothered Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
Bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar-jack cheese in a flour tortilla topped with sausage cream gravy and served with choice of potato
More about Paramour Coffee
Paramour Coffee
2005 Clocktower Pl Ste 110, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Large White Mocha
|$4.85
|Large Latte
|$4.15
|medium iced coffee
|$2.80
More about County Line Kitchen
County Line Kitchen
223 McCall Road, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Senator White Bean w/ Smoked Texas Style Sausage
|$8.00
Senator White Bean w/ Smoked Texas Style Sausage
|Mac 'N' Jack Pot
|$9.00
Our famous mac & jack mixed with smoked turkey and sausage topped with melted cheddar
|Grill-Ready Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Smoked provolone, cheddar, and Monterey jack buttered and ready for your skillet
More about Tallgrass Tap House
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Tallgrass Tap House
320 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan
More about Gordos Restaurante Mexicano
Gordos Restaurante Mexicano
1116 Moro St, Manhattan
More about El Patrón
El Patrón
429 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan
More about The Hat
The Hat
1315 Laramie Street, Manhattan