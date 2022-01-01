Manhattan restaurants you'll love

Go
Manhattan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Manhattan

Manhattan's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Manhattan restaurants

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar image

 

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar

3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Greek Flat$11.00
Pulled Pork Ciabatta
Extra Creamy Chicken$1.50
More about Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1131 Moro Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Fat Shack
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

1200 Moro St, Manhattan

Avg 5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
Original Fried Flavored Lips$9.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
Build-A-Booga$9.00
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
fiVe: a new american restaurant image

 

fiVe: a new american restaurant

405 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lemonade$3.50
Bistro Steak$29.00
Patatas Bravas$11.00
More about fiVe: a new american restaurant
Bourbon and Baker image

 

Bourbon and Baker

312 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.7 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Oat Dinner Rolls$9.00
One dozen honey oat dinner rolls. Slightly sweet, hearty, egg washed, and topped with oats.
Peanut Butter S'mores Pie$30.00
Weekend Pastry Pickup, available 1/28 and 1/29. 9" Graham crust filled with peanut butter mousse topped chocolate ganache and toasted meringue.
Cranberry Citrus Scones$15.00
Glazed citrus scones studded with cranberries. 6/pack.
More about Bourbon and Baker
Guilty Biscuit image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guilty Biscuit

3033 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GB B&G$7.00
Sausage gravy, green onions, bacon bits, and diced tomatoes served on a buttermilk biscuit.
Mac Cluckers$8.00
Hand-battered nuggets atop Guilty Mac.
The Guilty Biscuit$8.50
French toast biscuit, fried chicken, cream gravy, pecan bacon.
More about Guilty Biscuit
Powercat Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (4 pc)$16.00
Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side.
Clubhouse Sandwich$13.00
Turkey, ham, and bacon topped with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and Creole aioli served on wheat berry bread.
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
Smoked bacon, pepper jack, and cheddar on a butter-toasted brioche bun.
More about Powercat Sports Grill
Cox Bros BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Cox Bros BBQ

223 McCall Rd, Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (655 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Sandwich$8.00
Choice of 1 classic meat stacked on a butter-toasted bun or piled high on sliced bread.
Memphis Nachos$11.00
Choice of burnt ends, chicken, or pulled pork stacked on fresh tortilla chips and smokehouse beans topped with cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
2 Meat Platter$14.50
Choice of 2 classic meats piled high on sliced bread and 2 sides
More about Cox Bros BBQ
Rockin K's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rockin K's

1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Open Face Philly Melt$12.00
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap$12.00
Hot Roast Beef$9.00
More about Rockin K's
Kites image

 

Kites

615 N 12th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
With your choice of side
Draft House Nachos$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Kites
THE CHEF CAFE image

 

THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Breakfast$9.25
Two eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and a slice of toast with warm homemade strawberry jam
Homemade Biscuits and Gravy$7.00
Two buttermilk drop biscuits covered in sausage cream gravy
Smothered Breakfast Burrito$10.50
Bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs and cheddar-jack cheese in a flour tortilla topped with sausage cream gravy and served with choice of potato
More about THE CHEF CAFE
Paramour Coffee image

 

Paramour Coffee

2005 Clocktower Pl Ste 110, Manhattan

Avg 4.9 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large White Mocha$4.85
Large Latte$4.15
medium iced coffee$2.80
More about Paramour Coffee
County Line Kitchen image

 

County Line Kitchen

223 McCall Road, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Senator White Bean w/ Smoked Texas Style Sausage$8.00
Senator White Bean w/ Smoked Texas Style Sausage
Mac 'N' Jack Pot$9.00
Our famous mac & jack mixed with smoked turkey and sausage topped with melted cheddar
Grill-Ready Grilled Cheese$5.00
Smoked provolone, cheddar, and Monterey jack buttered and ready for your skillet
More about County Line Kitchen
Vista Drive In image

 

Vista Drive In

1911 TUTTLE CREEK BLVD, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Vista Drive In
7even8ight5ive image

 

7even8ight5ive

708-710 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)
Takeout
More about 7even8ight5ive
Fats Bar image

 

Fats Bar

1209 Laramie St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Fats Bar
Kites Aggieville Draft House image

 

Kites Aggieville Draft House

617 N 12th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kites Aggieville Draft House
Tallgrass Tap House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tallgrass Tap House

320 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4 (515 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tallgrass Tap House
Gordos Restaurante Mexicano image

 

Gordos Restaurante Mexicano

1116 Moro St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Gordos Restaurante Mexicano
Restaurant banner

 

El Patrón

429 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about El Patrón
Restaurant banner

 

The Hat

1315 Laramie Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Hat

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Manhattan

Nachos

Quesadillas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cinnamon Rolls

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Fried Steaks

Map

More near Manhattan to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston