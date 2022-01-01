Manhattan American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Manhattan
More about Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Baked Potato
|Pulled Pork Ciabatta
|Moms Way
|$8.00
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
1200 Moro St, Manhattan
|Popular items
|10 Original Wings
|$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
|Classic Philly
|$10.00
Steak topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie
|Fried Pickle Chips
|$8.00
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
More about fiVe: a new american restaurant
fiVe: a new american restaurant
405 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$25.00
|St Juniper
|$5.00
|Lemonade
|$3.50
More about Powercat Sports Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Cat Town Quesadilla
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, peppers, sautéed onions, and cheddar jack served with jalapeño ranch and Morgan’s guacamole.
|Aspen Wrap
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, mixed greens, Morgan’s guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla served with jalapeño ranch.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$16.00
Choice of butter-toasted brioche bun or pretzel bun and your favorite toppings.
CHEESE: Sharp cheddar, big eye Swiss, smoked gouda, pepper jack, cheddar
jack, horseradish cheddar, or muenster TOPPINGS: Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms,
pineapple, jalapeños, Morgan’s guacamole, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, or ham
More about Rockin K's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockin K's
1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Melt
|$11.00
|Street Corn Dip
|$9.00
|CBR Quesadilla
|$10.00
More about Kites
Kites
615 N 12th St, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
With your choice of side
|Draft House Nachos
|$10.00
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
More about THE CHEF CAFE
THE CHEF CAFE
111 S. 4th St, Manhattan
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bowl
|$10.75
A big ol' bowl with a biscuit, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, ham, and bacon, all smothered with sausage cream gravy and jalapenos on top
|Homemade Biscuits and Gravy
|$7.00
Two buttermilk drop biscuits covered in sausage cream gravy
|Dang Quesadilla
|$10.50
Bacon, potato, scrambled eggs and cheddar-jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla. Served with chipotle sauce and sour cream