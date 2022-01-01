Manhattan American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Manhattan

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar image

 

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar

3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Potato
Pulled Pork Ciabatta
Moms Way$8.00
More about Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

1200 Moro St, Manhattan

Avg 5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Classic Philly$10.00
Steak topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
fiVe: a new american restaurant image

 

fiVe: a new american restaurant

405 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bolognese$25.00
St Juniper$5.00
Lemonade$3.50
More about fiVe: a new american restaurant
Powercat Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cat Town Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, peppers, sautéed onions, and cheddar jack served with jalapeño ranch and Morgan’s guacamole.
Aspen Wrap$13.00
Smoked turkey, mixed greens, Morgan’s guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla served with jalapeño ranch.
Build Your Own Burger$16.00
Choice of butter-toasted brioche bun or pretzel bun and your favorite toppings.
CHEESE: Sharp cheddar, big eye Swiss, smoked gouda, pepper jack, cheddar
jack, horseradish cheddar, or muenster TOPPINGS: Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms,
pineapple, jalapeños, Morgan’s guacamole, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, or ham
More about Powercat Sports Grill
Rockin K's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rockin K's

1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Melt$11.00
Street Corn Dip$9.00
CBR Quesadilla$10.00
More about Rockin K's
Kites image

 

Kites

615 N 12th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
With your choice of side
Draft House Nachos$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
More about Kites
THE CHEF CAFE image

 

THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bowl$10.75
A big ol' bowl with a biscuit, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, ham, and bacon, all smothered with sausage cream gravy and jalapenos on top
Homemade Biscuits and Gravy$7.00
Two buttermilk drop biscuits covered in sausage cream gravy
Dang Quesadilla$10.50
Bacon, potato, scrambled eggs and cheddar-jack cheese grilled in a large flour tortilla. Served with chipotle sauce and sour cream
More about THE CHEF CAFE
Kites Aggieville Draft House image

 

Kites Aggieville Draft House

617 N 12th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kites Aggieville Draft House
Tallgrass Tap House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tallgrass Tap House

320 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4 (515 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tallgrass Tap House

Lawrence

