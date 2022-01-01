Manhattan bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Manhattan

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar image

 

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar

3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Potato
Pulled Pork Ciabatta
Moms Way$8.00
More about Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

1200 Moro St, Manhattan

Avg 5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Classic Philly$10.00
Steak topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie
Fried Pickle Chips$8.00
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Powercat Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cat Town Quesadilla$12.00
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, peppers, sautéed onions, and cheddar jack served with jalapeño ranch and Morgan’s guacamole.
Aspen Wrap$13.00
Smoked turkey, mixed greens, Morgan’s guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla served with jalapeño ranch.
Build Your Own Burger$16.00
Choice of butter-toasted brioche bun or pretzel bun and your favorite toppings.
CHEESE: Sharp cheddar, big eye Swiss, smoked gouda, pepper jack, cheddar
jack, horseradish cheddar, or muenster TOPPINGS: Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms,
pineapple, jalapeños, Morgan’s guacamole, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, or ham
More about Powercat Sports Grill
Rockin K's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rockin K's

1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Melt$11.00
Street Corn Dip$9.00
CBR Quesadilla$10.00
More about Rockin K's
7even8ight5ive image

 

7even8ight5ive

708-710 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)
Takeout
More about 7even8ight5ive

