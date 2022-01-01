Manhattan bars & lounges you'll love
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan
Popular items
Baked Potato
Pulled Pork Ciabatta
Moms Way
$8.00
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
1200 Moro St, Manhattan
Popular items
10 Original Wings
$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
Classic Philly
$10.00
Steak topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie
Fried Pickle Chips
$8.00
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
Popular items
Cat Town Quesadilla
$12.00
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, peppers, sautéed onions, and cheddar jack served with jalapeño ranch and Morgan’s guacamole.
Aspen Wrap
$13.00
Smoked turkey, mixed greens, Morgan’s guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheddar jack wrapped in a sun-dried tomato tortilla served with jalapeño ranch.
Build Your Own Burger
$16.00
Choice of butter-toasted brioche bun or pretzel bun and your favorite toppings.
CHEESE: Sharp cheddar, big eye Swiss, smoked gouda, pepper jack, cheddar
jack, horseradish cheddar, or muenster TOPPINGS: Sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms,
pineapple, jalapeños, Morgan’s guacamole, fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, or ham
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockin K's
1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Melt
$11.00
Street Corn Dip
$9.00
CBR Quesadilla
$10.00