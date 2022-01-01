Boneless wings in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
1200 Moro St, Manhattan
|10 Boneless Wings
|$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless, and all sauced up.
|20 Boneless Wings
|$16.00
Lightly breaded, boneless, and all sauced up.
More about Powercat Sports Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|9 Boneless Wings
|$12.00
All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce
|18 Boneless Wings
|$19.00
All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce