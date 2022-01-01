Boneless wings in Manhattan

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

1200 Moro St, Manhattan

Avg 5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10 Boneless Wings$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless, and all sauced up.
20 Boneless Wings$16.00
Lightly breaded, boneless, and all sauced up.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Powercat Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
9 Boneless Wings$12.00
All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce
18 Boneless Wings$19.00
All wings are served sauced or naked with pub chips and choice of dipping sauce
More about Powercat Sports Grill

