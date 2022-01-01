Brisket in
Manhattan
/
Manhattan
/
Brisket
Manhattan restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Cox Bros BBQ
223 McCall Rd, Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(655 reviews)
Smoked Brisket lb
$23.00
More about Cox Bros BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockin K's
1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
No reviews yet
Brisket Nachos
$12.00
More about Rockin K's
Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan
Mozzarella Sticks
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Wraps
Nachos
Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
More near Manhattan to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Weston
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Platte City
No reviews yet
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manhattan
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston