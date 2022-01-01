Cheeseburgers in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan
|K's Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$14.00
Smoked bacon, pepper jack, and cheddar on a butter-toasted brioche bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockin K's
1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.00
THE CHEF CAFE
111 S. 4th St, Manhattan
|Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Quarter-pound burgers with cheddar, spinach, tomato and onion