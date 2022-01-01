Cheesecake in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve cheesecake
Fat Shack
1131 Moro Street, Manhattan
|3 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
|5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
Bourbon and Baker
312 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan
|Blackberry Lemon Cheesecake Pie
|$35.00
Blackberry swirl lemon cheesecake pie in a graham cracker crust topped with buttercream and lemon curd. Serves 8. Available for pickup Friday, 4/15, and Saturday, 4/16
|Harry's Cheesecake, 10"
|$60.00
Vanilla Bean cheesecake in a graham cracker crust. Additional flavors available by request. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**