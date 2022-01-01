Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Manhattan

Go
Manhattan restaurants
Toast

Manhattan restaurants that serve cheesecake

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1131 Moro Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
5 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

 

Bourbon and Baker

312 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.7 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Blackberry Lemon Cheesecake Pie$35.00
Blackberry swirl lemon cheesecake pie in a graham cracker crust topped with buttercream and lemon curd. Serves 8. Available for pickup Friday, 4/15, and Saturday, 4/16
Harry's Cheesecake, 10"$60.00
Vanilla Bean cheesecake in a graham cracker crust. Additional flavors available by request. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**
More about Bourbon and Baker
Powercat Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake$8.00
A silky smooth, white chocolate cheesecake swirled with vibrant red raspberry in a pretzel crust
More about Powercat Sports Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan

Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Salmon

Cookies

Muffins

Map

More near Manhattan to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston