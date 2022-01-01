Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Manhattan

Go
Manhattan restaurants
Toast

Manhattan restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Guilty Biscuit image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guilty Biscuit

3033 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Enchiladas$36.00
Smoked chicken, onion, poblano, flour tortilla, smoked garlic cream sauce, pico de gallo. Serves 10.
Available for pick up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday. Generally ready in one hour after ordering.
More about Guilty Biscuit
THE CHEF CAFE image

 

The Chef Cafe

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Enchiladas$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and smoked chicken. One tortilla topped with creamy cheese sauce, the other with homemade verde sauce. Both topped with sour cream and pico! Served with your choice of taters.
More about The Chef Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan

Turkey Clubs

Tacos

Cheesecake

Green Beans

Grilled Chicken

Pasta Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Manhattan to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston