Chicken enchiladas in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Guilty Biscuit
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Guilty Biscuit
3033 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|Smoked Chicken Enchiladas
|$36.00
Smoked chicken, onion, poblano, flour tortilla, smoked garlic cream sauce, pico de gallo. Serves 10.
Available for pick up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday. Generally ready in one hour after ordering.
More about The Chef Cafe
The Chef Cafe
111 S. 4th St, Manhattan
|Southwest Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and smoked chicken. One tortilla topped with creamy cheese sauce, the other with homemade verde sauce. Both topped with sour cream and pico! Served with your choice of taters.