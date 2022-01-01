Chicken sandwiches in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
1200 Moro St, Manhattan
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|Bluemont Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and thousand island on a butter-toasted brioche bun
|Willie's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Chicken tenderloin topped with mozzarella and pickles on a toasted hoagie. Choice of spicy, sweet, or regular
THE CHEF CAFE
111 S. 4th St, Manhattan
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$9.50
Chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato and mayo on Texas toast
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.50
Chicken breast and pecans, grapes, green onions, celery and mayo on Texas toast with spinach and tomato