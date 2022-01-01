Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Manhattan

Go
Manhattan restaurants
Toast

Manhattan restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

1200 Moro St, Manhattan

Avg 5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Powercat Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bluemont Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and thousand island on a butter-toasted brioche bun
Willie's Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Chicken tenderloin topped with mozzarella and pickles on a toasted hoagie. Choice of spicy, sweet, or regular
More about Powercat Sports Grill
Item pic

 

THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$9.50
Chicken breast, bacon, Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato and mayo on Texas toast
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
Chicken breast and pecans, grapes, green onions, celery and mayo on Texas toast with spinach and tomato
More about THE CHEF CAFE
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tallgrass Tap House

320 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4 (515 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Jalapeno-Corn Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, Remoulade, Sesame Bun
More about Tallgrass Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan

Corn Dogs

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Milkshakes

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Map

More near Manhattan to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston