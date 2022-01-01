Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Manhattan

Go
Manhattan restaurants
Toast

Manhattan restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Bourbon and Baker

312 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.7 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Tiramisu Cake, 6"$45.00
Chocolate cake with a coffee liqueur soak layered with mascarpone mousse. Topped with bittersweet chocolate ganache. Add personalization up to 24 characters - please include in the "Special Instructions" box. **24-hour notice is required for this item**
German Chocolate Cake, 6"$55.00
Chocolate cake filled with coconut pecan cream and frosted with whipped bittersweet chocolate ganache. Personalization is not available for the German Chocolate Cake. **24-hour notice is required for this item**
White Chocolate Raspberry Cake, 6"$40.00
Golden buttermilk cake frosted with white chocolate buttercream and layered with a swirl of housemade raspberry jam. Available for pickup Friday, 4/15, and Saturday, 4/16
More about Bourbon and Baker
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tallgrass Tap House

320 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4 (515 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE STOUT CAKE$7.00
Stout Beer, Dark Chocolate Skillet Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Rubble
More about Tallgrass Tap House

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan

Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Turkey Burgers

Fried Pickles

Ham Sandwiches

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Green Beans

Map

More near Manhattan to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston