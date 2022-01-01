Cookies in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve cookies
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
1131 Moro Street, Manhattan
|3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
|5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
Bourbon and Baker
312 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan
|Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich Cookie 4-Pack
|$10.00
4 Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich cookies. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Available for same day purchase - please use "Next Day Bakery Menu" for future purchase.
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$2.75
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|Double Cookie Bake
|$7.00
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup