Cookies in Manhattan

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1131 Moro Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
5 Deep-Fried Choc Chip Cookies
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

 

Bourbon and Baker

312 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.7 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich Cookie 4-Pack$10.00
4 Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich cookies. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Available for same day purchase - please use "Next Day Bakery Menu" for future purchase.
Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich Cookie 4-Pack$10.00
4 Chocolate Chip Ganache Sandwich cookies. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Available for future purchase - please use "Same Day Bakery Menu" for Same day purchase.
More about Bourbon and Baker
Powercat Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Double Cookie Bake$7.00
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup
More about Powercat Sports Grill
Rockin K's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rockin K's

1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Chocolate Chip Cookie Bake$4.00
More about Rockin K's

