Crispy chicken in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Powercat Sports Grill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|Crispy Chicken Tender Basket (2 pc)
|$12.00
Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side
|Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (3 pc)
|$16.00
Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side