Crispy chicken in Manhattan

Go
Manhattan restaurants
Toast

Manhattan restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Powercat Sports Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Tender Basket (2 pc)$12.00
Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side
Crispy Chicken Tender Platter (3 pc)$16.00
Fresh chicken tenders with peppermill gravy, honey mustard, jalapeño ranch, or any of our wing sauces served with one side
More about Powercat Sports Grill
Item pic

 

Kites

615 N 12th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
Four crispy chicken tenders served with cream gravy and choice of side.
More about Kites

