Fish and chips in Manhattan

Manhattan restaurants
Manhattan restaurants that serve fish and chips

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Powercat Sports Grill

3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (1368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips Lunch (3 piece)$13.99
Beer battered Alaskan cod filets served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Fish and Chips Dinner (4 piece)$15.99
Beer battered Alaskan cod filets served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
More about Powercat Sports Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rockin K's

1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips (Friday Only)$11.00
More about Rockin K's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tallgrass Tap House

320 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4 (515 reviews)
Takeout
FISH & CHIPS$18.00
Ale Beer Batter, Fresh Cod, Fries, Jalapeno-Corn Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about Tallgrass Tap House

