Green beans in Manhattan

Powercat Sports Grill
3011 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|French Fried Green Beans
|$10.00
Green beans tossed in a French onion batter served with jalapeño ranch
Cox Bros BBQ
223 McCall Rd, Manhattan
|Country Style Green Beans
|$3.00
Our own recipe... a tribute to Gruene Hall, Texas!
|Pint Country-Style Green Beans
|$8.00
|Quart Country-Style Green Beans
|$12.00
