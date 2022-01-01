Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Manhattan
/
Manhattan
/
Hummus
Manhattan restaurants that serve hummus
Mr. K's Cafe & Bar - Home of the Cookie Bake!
3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan
No reviews yet
Hummus
$10.00
More about Mr. K's Cafe & Bar - Home of the Cookie Bake!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockin K's
1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
No reviews yet
Sweet Hummus
$9.00
More about Rockin K's
Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan
Walnut Salad
Ham Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Reuben
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Turkey Clubs
Cheese Fries
Chicken Salad
More near Manhattan to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Weston
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Platte City
No reviews yet
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(576 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston