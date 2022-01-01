Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Manhattan

Go
Manhattan restaurants
Toast

Manhattan restaurants that serve muffins

THE CHEF CAFE image

 

THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Muffin Sammie$8.50
Housemade turkey sausage with tomato and one over-easy egg on a toasted english muffin
English Muffin$2.25
More about THE CHEF CAFE
Paramour Coffee image

 

Paramour Coffee

2005 Clocktower Pl Ste 110, Manhattan

Avg 4.9 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$2.45
More about Paramour Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan

Cheesecake

Ham Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Boneless Wings

Grilled Chicken

Milkshakes

Map

More near Manhattan to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston