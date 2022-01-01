Nachos in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
1200 Moro St, Manhattan
|Lots-O-Nachos
|$11.00
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Cox Bros BBQ
223 McCall Rd, Manhattan
|Memphis Nachos
|$11.00
Choice of burnt ends, chicken, or pulled pork stacked on fresh tortilla chips and smokehouse beans topped with cheddar jack, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and sour cream
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockin K's
1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
|Brisket Nachos
|$12.00