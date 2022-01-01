Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Manhattan

Manhattan restaurants
Manhattan restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Vista Drive In

1911 TUTTLE CREEK BLVD, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Fry$8.00
More about Vista Drive In
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

1131 Moro Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm (6") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 6" roll.
Reg (9") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 9" roll.
Lg (12") Philly Cheesesteak
Classic Philly with peppers and onions served on a 12" roll.
More about Fat Shack

Map

