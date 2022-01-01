Pies in Manhattan

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon and Baker

312 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.7 (925 reviews)
Takeout
Blackberry Lemon Cheesecake Pie$35.00
Blackberry swirl lemon cheesecake pie in a graham cracker crust topped with buttercream and lemon curd. Serves 8. Available for pickup Friday, 4/15, and Saturday, 4/16
Boozy Tollhouse Pie - Weekend Pastry Pickup!$35.00
Weekend Pastry Pickup, available 5/6 - 7. Bourbon-spiked pecan chocolate chip cookie pie in a butter pie crust - perfect for your Derby celebrations!
More about Bourbon and Baker
THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boston Cream Pie Cakes$13.00
Two fluffy pancakes with a custardy cream filling, topped with a Boston Style Chocolate glaze, served with two eggs and bacon on the side.
More about THE CHEF CAFE

