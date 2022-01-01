Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Manhattan

Go
Manhattan restaurants
Toast

Manhattan restaurants that serve tacos

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar image

 

Mr K’s Cafe & Bar

3901 Vanesta Dr. Ste B, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tacos$9.00
More about Mr K’s Cafe & Bar
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

1200 Moro St, Manhattan

Avg 5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$9.50
A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream
Tacos$8.50
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guilty Biscuit

3033 Anderson Ave, Manhattan

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tacos$8.00
Chicken, pineapple-orange chile marinade, smoked mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, tomato pico de Gallo, flour tortillas.
Chicken Tacos$32.00
Chicken, pineapple-orange chile marinade, smoked mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, cilantro, lime, flour tortillas. Serves 12 tacos.
Available for pick up between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday thru Sunday. Generally ready in one hour after ordering.
Chicken Tacos$8.00
More about Guilty Biscuit
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rockin K's

1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birria Tacos$12.00
BBQ Pork Tacos$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Tacos$9.00
More about Rockin K's
THE CHEF CAFE image

 

THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chile Chicken Tacos$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, chicken, and bacon, jack cheese, and topped with a green Chile sauce! Served with a side of taters!
Pork Belly Tacos$10.50
Two flour tortillas filled with pork belly, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, served with a side of chipotle and sour cream. Choice of potato!
Carnitas Breakfast Tacos$10.50
Slow braised carnitas in two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and adobo sauce! Served with a side of sour cream and your favorite taters!
More about THE CHEF CAFE

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chili

Chocolate Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Ham Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Manhattan to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Hutchinson

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston