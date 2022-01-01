Tacos in Manhattan
Manhattan restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
1200 Moro St, Manhattan
|Taco Salad
|$9.50
A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream
|Tacos
|$8.50
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
More about Guilty Biscuit
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Guilty Biscuit
3033 Anderson Ave, Manhattan
|Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
Chicken, pineapple-orange chile marinade, smoked mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, tomato pico de Gallo, flour tortillas.
|Chicken Tacos
|$32.00
Chicken, pineapple-orange chile marinade, smoked mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, cilantro, lime, flour tortillas. Serves 12 tacos.
Available for pick up between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday thru Sunday. Generally ready in one hour after ordering.
|Chicken Tacos
|$8.00
More about Rockin K's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockin K's
1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
|Birria Tacos
|$12.00
|BBQ Pork Tacos
|$9.00
|Buffalo Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
More about THE CHEF CAFE
THE CHEF CAFE
111 S. 4th St, Manhattan
|Green Chile Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, chicken, and bacon, jack cheese, and topped with a green Chile sauce! Served with a side of taters!
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$10.50
Two flour tortillas filled with pork belly, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, served with a side of chipotle and sour cream. Choice of potato!
|Carnitas Breakfast Tacos
|$10.50
Slow braised carnitas in two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and adobo sauce! Served with a side of sour cream and your favorite taters!