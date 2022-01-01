Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey burgers in Manhattan

Manhattan restaurants
Manhattan restaurants that serve turkey burgers

Rockin K's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Rockin K's

1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$12.00
More about Rockin K's
THE CHEF CAFE image

 

THE CHEF CAFE

111 S. 4th St, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Burger$8.50
Quarter-pound lean ground turkey with Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato and onion
More about THE CHEF CAFE

