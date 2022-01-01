Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey burgers in
Manhattan
/
Manhattan
/
Turkey Burgers
Manhattan restaurants that serve turkey burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Rockin K's
1880 Kimball Ave, Manhattan
No reviews yet
Turkey Burger
$12.00
More about Rockin K's
THE CHEF CAFE
111 S. 4th St, Manhattan
No reviews yet
Turkey Burger
$8.50
Quarter-pound lean ground turkey with Swiss cheese, spinach, tomato and onion
More about THE CHEF CAFE
Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan
Corn Dogs
Turkey Clubs
Cheese Fries
Jalapeno Poppers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Quesadillas
Pies
More near Manhattan to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Olathe
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Weston
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Platte City
No reviews yet
Baldwin City
Avg 4.7
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Salina
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Hutchinson
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston