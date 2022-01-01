Go
Toast

Manhattan Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

9870 W Lower Buckeye Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1159 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Thin Crust Cheese$14.99
16" Thin Crust (1 Topping)$17.00
Chocolate Cannoli$3.99
25pc Bone-ln Wings$21.99
XL Cheese Pizza & 25pc Wings$29.99
LG Dinner Salad$8.99
EXT Ranch$0.40
14" Thin Crust (1 Topping)$14.50
2XL CHEESE PIZZAS, 25 WINGS &2 LITER SODA$43.99
2XL Cheese Pizzas$27.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

9870 W Lower Buckeye Rd

Tolleson AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizzeria Del Sol LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

#1 Brothers Pizza

No reviews yet

Quick service modest & authentic family-owned Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant. Established in 1999, we have been a staple in the valley by offering affordable prices and fantastic food!

El Camaron Gigante

No reviews yet

This local family wanted to bring truly authentic Mexican food and Mariscos to the city of Tolleson. The team is full of family and exceptional artisans of their crafts, creating a laid back atmosphere that is still absolutely professional. This is a place you can grab a beer and watch the game at the bar, or bring the whole family and have a great sit down meal together. Come on by and find your new favorite spot.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston