Manhattan Pizza

El Camaron Gigante

No reviews yet

This local family wanted to bring truly authentic Mexican food and Mariscos to the city of Tolleson. The team is full of family and exceptional artisans of their crafts, creating a laid back atmosphere that is still absolutely professional. This is a place you can grab a beer and watch the game at the bar, or bring the whole family and have a great sit down meal together. Come on by and find your new favorite spot.

