Chicken caesar wraps in Manheim

Manheim restaurants
Manheim restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Rino’s Pizza

1711 Lebanon road, Manhein

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, tossed in Caesar Dressing
More about Rino’s Pizza
Chicken Caesar Wrap image

 

Hearth & Harrow

2100 Town Square, Penn Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.95
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons
More about Hearth & Harrow

Browse other tasty dishes in Manheim

Steak Quesadillas

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken Fried Steaks

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

White Pizza

