Fajitas in Manheim
Manheim restaurants that serve fajitas
Rino’s Pizza
1711 Lebanon road, Manhein
|Fajita Wrap
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Sour Cream & Salsa
Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd
2201 Strickler Rd, Manheim
|FAJITA CHICKEN
|$26.99
Grilled Chicken Breast With Peppers And Onions On A Sizzling Skillet. Served With Soft
Flour Tortillas, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Cheese Mix, Rice And Beans. Served With Chips & Salsa Rather Than Salad. Can Be Substituted With Lettuce Wrap.
*May Be Cooked To Order