Garlic knots in Manheim

Manheim restaurants
Toast

Manheim restaurants that serve garlic knots

Rino’s Pizza

1711 Lebanon road, Manhein

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
12pc Garlic Knots$5.99
First we take our fresh home-made dough and tie it in a knot. The knot is seasoned with Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, a touch of Grated Cheese & Parsley served with Tomato Sauce.
6pc Garlic Knots$3.49
First we take our fresh home-made dough and tie it in a knot. The knot is seasoned with Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, a touch of Grated Cheese & Parsley served with Tomato Sauce.
More about Rino’s Pizza
A&M Pizza - Manheim - 39 Market Square

39 Market Square, Manheim

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARLIC KNOTS$5.99
More about A&M Pizza - Manheim - 39 Market Square

