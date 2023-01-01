Nachos in Manheim
Manheim restaurants that serve nachos
More about Rino’s Pizza
Rino’s Pizza
1711 Lebanon road, Manhein
|Nacho Platter
|$9.49
Crispy Tortilla Chips topped with Taco Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, served with Salsa and Sour Cream
More about Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd
Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd
2201 Strickler Rd, Manheim
|1/2 NACHOS
|$9.99
Fried Corn Chips Topped With Refried Beans, Ground Beef,
Green & Red Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Diced
Tomatoes, Melted Cheese Mix, Sour Cream, & Salsa
|NACHO PLATTER
|$14.99
Fried Corn Chips Topped With Refried Beans, Ground Beef, Green & Red Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapeños, Diced,Tomatoes, Melted Cheese Mix, Sour Cream, & Salsa.