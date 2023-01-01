Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Manheim

Manheim restaurants
Manheim restaurants that serve pierogies

Rino’s Pizza

1711 Lebanon road, Manhein

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pierogies$6.49
Served with Marinara Sauce
More about Rino’s Pizza
Hearth & Harrow

2100 Town Square, Penn Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kielbasa, Cabbage, Pierogis$9.50
More about Hearth & Harrow

