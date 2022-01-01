Steak salad in Manheim
Manheim restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Hearth & Harrow
Hearth & Harrow
2100 Town Square, Penn Township
|Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$13.95
Fresh cut fries, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, choice dressing
|Half Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$10.95
Fresh cut fries, cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, choice dressing. Half serving
More about Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd
Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd
2201 Strickler Rd, Manheim
|STEAK TIP PUB SALAD
|$16.99
Steak Tips Served Over Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, And French Fries. Topped With Melted Cheese. 16.99
*May Be Cooked To Order