Tacos in Manheim

Manheim restaurants
Manheim restaurants that serve tacos

Rino’s Pizza

1711 Lebanon road, Manhein

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
P - Taco Pizza$10.99
A Pizza Shell topped with Sour Cream, Taco Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes and the perfect blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses – we serve it with Crisp lettuce & Crunchy Tortilla Chips
More about Rino’s Pizza
Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd

2201 Strickler Rd, Manheim

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA TACOS$17.99
Pan Seared, Rare Tuna With A Sesame Seed Crust And Sriracha Coleslaw Wrapped In Soft Flour Tortillas. Garnished With Scallions And Cusabi Dressing. Served With Red Quinoa Rice
TACO SALAD: NO PROTIEN$9.99
Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.
TACO SALAD: BEEF$12.99
Ground Beef Taco Meat. Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.
More about Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd

