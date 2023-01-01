Tacos in Manheim
Manheim restaurants that serve tacos
More about Rino’s Pizza
Rino’s Pizza
1711 Lebanon road, Manhein
|P - Taco Pizza
|$10.99
A Pizza Shell topped with Sour Cream, Taco Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes and the perfect blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses – we serve it with Crisp lettuce & Crunchy Tortilla Chips
More about Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd
Mick's All American Pub (Mount Joy) - 2201 Strickler Rd
2201 Strickler Rd, Manheim
|TUNA TACOS
|$17.99
Pan Seared, Rare Tuna With A Sesame Seed Crust And Sriracha Coleslaw Wrapped In Soft Flour Tortillas. Garnished With Scallions And Cusabi Dressing. Served With Red Quinoa Rice
|TACO SALAD: NO PROTIEN
|$9.99
Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.
|TACO SALAD: BEEF
|$12.99
Ground Beef Taco Meat. Served On Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Black Olives, Scallions And Cheese Mix. Served In A Fried Tortilla
Bowl.