Mani Osteria & Bar

Mani Osteria is an independently owned, family-friendly Italian eatery in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor known for artisanal pizzas and signature dishes prepared in wood-burning ovens, small production wines, and great hospitality.

PIZZA

341 E Liberty St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2688 reviews)

Popular Items

Pappardelle$18.00
bolognese, basil, breadcrumb
Verde Salad$15.00
mixed greens, avocado, green apple, aged gouda, edamame, sherry vinaigrette
Arancini$12.00
roasted red pepper, tomato, basil, mozzarella, romesco
Red Onion & Pistachio$19.00
goat cheese, rosemary, garlic cream, chili flake
Caramelized Brussels Sprouts$13.00
maple vinaigrette, roasted garlic, toasted almonds
Arugula Salad$13.00
mushroom, crispy shallot, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette
Margherita$16.00
fior di latte, san marzano tomato, basil
Arugula & Prosciutto$21.00
mozzarella, ligurian olive oil, sea salt
Pepperoni$17.00
mozzarella, oregano, chili flake
Pickled Tomatoes$15.00
whipped ricotta, tapenade, crostini
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

341 E Liberty St

Ann Arbor MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
