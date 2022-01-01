Mani Osteria & Bar
Mani Osteria is an independently owned, family-friendly Italian eatery in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor known for artisanal pizzas and signature dishes prepared in wood-burning ovens, small production wines, and great hospitality.
PIZZA
341 E Liberty St • $$
Location
341 E Liberty St
Ann Arbor MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
