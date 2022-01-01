Go
Manito Tap House

Your neighborhood gastropub!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3011 S Grand Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$10.50
Served with your choice of gorgonzola bacon dip or sweet chili aioli.
Curry Wrap$16.50
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, cabbage, pecans, golden raisins and beet curry in a garlic herb tortilla.
South Grand Dip$17.75
Roasted tri-tip with caramelized onion, jack cheese and horseradish aioli. House-made jus.
Kid's Sliders$7.00
Bahn Mi Lettuce Wraps$13.00
Marinated pork tenderloin, pickled veggies and sriracha aioli.
Grand Burger$15.50
6oz Kobe burger with cheese of your choice, lettuce, and mayo.
Olmsted Sandwich$16.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, jack cheese, fried jalapeños, lettuce and stout aioli on brioche.
Tap House Burger$17.75
6oz Kobe burger, cambozola cheese, bacon jam, lettuce, and mayo.
GF-by selecting add GF bun
Chef Burger$17.75
6oz Kobe burger, sunny side up cage-free egg*, onion straws, bacon, jack cheese and sweet chili aioli.
Buffalo Cauliflower$14.00
Buttermilk fried and tossed in bualo sauce. With blue cheese dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3011 S Grand Blvd

Spokane WA

Sunday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

