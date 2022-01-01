Go
Manitou Grill & Event Center

Located in Downtown White Bear Lake & Family owned since 2009

Popular Items

Shepherds Pie$19.00
lamb, beef, & vegetables crowned with mashed potatoes . . . a Manitou Classic
Bread Pudding$9.00
Manitou Famous Bread Pudding with homemade Woodford Bourbon reserve caramel sauce . . .
English Fish 'N Chips 2-Piece$15.00
ale battered cod with pub fries & slaw . . . with our seasoned homemade tartar . . .a Manitou Classic
Plain Burger$11.00
1/2 pound angus beef . . . lettuce, tomato & onion . . .
Cheddar & Bacon Jam Burger$14.00
1/2 pound angus beef . . . with homemade bacon jam with aged cheddar . . . lettuce, tomato & onion
Impossible Burger$14.00
the original Impossible burger (completely meat free) . . . served with lettuce, tomato and onion . . . we can prepare a few different ways . . . (pictured here with BBQ style) . . . with fries or slaw . . .
English Fish 'N Chips 3-Piece$17.00
ale battered cod, pub fries & slaw . . . with our own seasoned homemade tartar . . . a Manitou Classic
Parmesan Crusted Blt$14.00
bacon, aged cheddar, mayo, sour dough, lettuce & tomato . . . a Manitou Classic
Corned Beef & Cabbage$16.00
Reuben$15.00
Location

2171 4th St

White Bear Lake MN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
