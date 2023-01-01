Chicken fajitas in Mankato
Mankato restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
El Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant - 1525 tullamore rd
1525 Tullamore Street, Mankato
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.98
Tav on the Ave -
1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$15.00
sauteed onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, housemade salsa, and sour cream
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.00
sauteed onions and peppers, served with tortilla shells, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, housemade salsa and sour cream