Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mankato

Go
Mankato restaurants
Toast

Mankato restaurants that serve chicken salad

Main pic

 

Flask

100 East Walnut Street, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buttermilk Chicken Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce + black bean and corn salsa + tortilla strips + spicy ranch + buttermilk chicken
More about Flask
Consumer pic

 

Tav on the Ave

1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, green onions, crispy chicken, hard boiled eggs, croutons, and honey mustard dressing
Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas
Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
mixed garden greens, bleu cheese crumbles, celery, green peppers, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken, with spicy buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing
More about Tav on the Ave
Pub 500 image

FRENCH FRIES

Pub 500

500 S Front St, Mankato

Avg 4 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Bacon Blu Salad$15.99
Greens topped with grilled chicken, AmaBlu crumbles, tomatoes, bacon and dried cranberries. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Pub 500

Browse other tasty dishes in Mankato

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Steak Tacos

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Mankato to explore

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston