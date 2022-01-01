Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Mankato

Go
Mankato restaurants
Toast

Mankato restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Main pic

 

Flask

100 East Walnut Street, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers$13.00
homemade buttermilk chicken fingers + your choice of dipping sauce. served with your choice of fries, coleslaw or greens
More about Flask
Consumer pic

 

Tav on the Ave

1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid Chicken Finger$8.00
Coconut Chicken Fingers$13.00
4 hand-breaded coconut chicken fingers with honey mustard dressing
Chicken Fingers$11.00
large strips of crispy chicken with your choice of sauce: ranch, bbq, or honey mustard
More about Tav on the Ave
Pub 500 image

FRENCH FRIES

Pub 500

500 S Front St, Mankato

Avg 4 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SP Chicken Strips$9.99
More about Pub 500

Browse other tasty dishes in Mankato

Steak Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Boneless Wings

Tacos

Burritos

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Waffles

Map

More near Mankato to explore

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Prior Lake

No reviews yet

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston