Chicken tenders in Mankato
Mankato restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Flask
100 East Walnut Street, Mankato
|Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
homemade buttermilk chicken fingers + your choice of dipping sauce. served with your choice of fries, coleslaw or greens
Tav on the Ave
1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato
|Kid Chicken Finger
|$8.00
|Coconut Chicken Fingers
|$13.00
4 hand-breaded coconut chicken fingers with honey mustard dressing
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.00
large strips of crispy chicken with your choice of sauce: ranch, bbq, or honey mustard