Chicken wraps in Mankato

Mankato restaurants
Mankato restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Flask

100 East Walnut Street, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pesto Chicken Wrap$15.00
More about Flask
Tav on the Ave -

1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Wrap$14.00
sauteed onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, housemade salsa, and sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and celery served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$15.00
fresh butter lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, green onions, water chestnuts, cucumbers, and thai peanut vinaigrette
More about Tav on the Ave -

