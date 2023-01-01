Chicken wraps in Mankato
Mankato restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Tav on the Ave -
Tav on the Ave -
1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$14.00
sauteed onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, housemade salsa, and sour cream
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, and celery served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$15.00
fresh butter lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, green onions, water chestnuts, cucumbers, and thai peanut vinaigrette