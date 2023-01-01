Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Mankato

Go
Mankato restaurants
Toast

Mankato restaurants that serve fajitas

Consumer pic

 

El Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant - 1525 tullamore rd

1525 Tullamore Street, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Burrito$14.95
Shrimp Fajitas$18.98
More about El Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant - 1525 tullamore rd
Consumer pic

 

Tav on the Ave -

1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fajita Wrap$14.00
sauteed onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, housemade salsa, and sour cream
Combo Fajitas$21.00
sauteed onions and peppers, served with tortilla shells, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, housemade salsa and sour cream
Steak Fajita Wrap$17.00
sauteed onions, peppers, cheddar cheese, lettuce, housemade salsa, and sour cream
More about Tav on the Ave -

Browse other tasty dishes in Mankato

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Reuben

Lasagna

Lobsters

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Taco Pizza

Penne

Map

More near Mankato to explore

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

Prior Lake

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (310 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston