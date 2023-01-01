Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Mankato

Mankato restaurants
Mankato restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

FRENCH FRIES

Pub 500

500 S Front St, Mankato

Avg 4 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Parmesan Garlic Chicken Wings$18.99
More about Pub 500
Jake's Stadium Pizza - Mankato

330 Stadium Rd, Mankato

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan$0.50
More about Jake's Stadium Pizza - Mankato

