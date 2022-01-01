Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Mankato

Mankato restaurants
Mankato restaurants that serve rice bowls

Burrito Wings LLC image

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Burrito Wings LLC

503 S Front St, Manketo

Avg 4.6 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ground Beef Rice Bowl$9.75
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl$8.75
Grilled Pastor Rice Bowl$9.00
More about Burrito Wings LLC
Pub 500 image

FRENCH FRIES

Pub 500

500 S Front St, Mankato

Avg 4 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dog Rice Bowl$4.99
More about Pub 500

