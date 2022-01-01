Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice bowls in
Mankato
/
Mankato
/
Rice Bowls
Mankato restaurants that serve rice bowls
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Burrito Wings LLC
503 S Front St, Manketo
Avg 4.6
(473 reviews)
Ground Beef Rice Bowl
$9.75
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl
$8.75
Grilled Pastor Rice Bowl
$9.00
More about Burrito Wings LLC
FRENCH FRIES
Pub 500
500 S Front St, Mankato
Avg 4
(193 reviews)
Dog Rice Bowl
$4.99
More about Pub 500
