Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Stuffed mushrooms in
Mankato
/
Mankato
/
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mankato restaurants that serve stuffed mushrooms
Dino's Pizzeria
239 Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato
No reviews yet
STUFFED MUSHROOM
$14.00
Mushroom caps stuffed with Italian sausage, herbs, and parmesan on a bed of alfredo sauce.
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Pub 500
500 S Front St, Mankato
No reviews yet
Stuffed Mushrooms
$10.99
More about Pub 500
Browse other tasty dishes in Mankato
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Parmesan
Sundaes
Lasagna
Fish And Chips
Nachos
Milkshakes
Brownie Sundaes
More near Mankato to explore
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Burnsville
No reviews yet
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
Prior Lake
No reviews yet
Excelsior
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albert Lea
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(379 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(798 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(314 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(272 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston