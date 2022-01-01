Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Mankato

Mankato restaurants
Mankato restaurants that serve taco salad

Flask

100 East Walnut Street, Mankato

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, black bean and corn salsa, queso fresco and cilantro lime sour cream served with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded spicy beef or blackened shrimp.
Tav on the Ave

1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas
Beef Taco Salad$14.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas
Steak Taco Salad$16.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas
FRENCH FRIES

Pub 500

500 S Front St, Mankato

Avg 4 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$14.99
Herb tortilla shell, mixed greens, taco meat, cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with salsa.
