Taco salad in Mankato
Mankato restaurants that serve taco salad
Flask
100 East Walnut Street, Mankato
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, black bean and corn salsa, queso fresco and cilantro lime sour cream served with your choice of shredded chicken, shredded spicy beef or blackened shrimp.
Tav on the Ave
1120 Madison Avenue, Mankato
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$14.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas
|Beef Taco Salad
|$14.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas
|Steak Taco Salad
|$16.00
mixed garden greens, diced tomatoes, and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream and housemade salsa, served on crispy corn tortillas